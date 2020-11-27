As Vikings prepare for Panthers, Cook reflects on Teddy Time

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When Dalvin Cook arrived in Minnesota in 2017 the Vikings assigned him a cubicle at the practice facility next to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. They became fast friends, fellow natives of Miami who wound up spending a lot of time together in the training room that season. Cook was a rookie running back who tore his ACL in his fourth game. Bridgewater had wrecked his knee even worse prior to the previous season in practice. This weekend Bridgewater will return to Minnesota with the Carolina Panthers. The Vikings are 4-6. The Panthers are 4-7.