AP PHOTOS: Greece puts faith in online schooling

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — In empty classrooms across Greece, teachers are holding online lessons after the government ordered that all tuition, from pre-school through to university, must take place remotely. Most other European countries have vowed to keep schools open, but the pandemic has hit Greece hard for the first time in recent weeks following a successful lockdown in the spring, overwhelming hospitals in parts of the country. State television is making and broadcasting lessons, while teachers sit in empty classrooms talking to remote students. Despite some problems, they say it keeps children in touch with their schools.