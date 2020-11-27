Academic detained in Iran for 2 years returns to Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has arrived back in Australia and will soon reunite with her family after more than two years in an Iranian prison. Moore-Gilbert was met Friday by public health officials and members of the Australian Defense Force after disembarking from a plane at Canberra Airport. Foreign Minister Marise Payne has said that Moore-Gilbert will have to quarantine before reentering. The British-Australian academic was freed earlier this week after 804 days behind bars on spying charges. She was released in exchange for three Iranians who were held in Thailand.