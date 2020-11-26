Visits with Santa turning virtual due to pandemic

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many businesses personally host Santa so their littlest customers can tell him what they'd like for Christmas, but for many places, including Scheels in Eau Claire, a visit with Santa will be through a screen.

In years past, Scheels would host several live Christmas-themed activities at the store like having Mrs. Claus and an elf hand out candy canes or playing live music.

Due to the pandemic, the store is offering a virtual visit with Santa on Tuesday, December 15, instead.

This free, interactive virtual event will include Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, elves and reindeer.

Store Leader Jeff Tornow said it was important to them to bring some holiday joy during these hard times.

"Well it's 2020 and things are different, it's still Christmas and people still want to interact with Santa Claus," Tornow said. "We're still going to celebrate the holidays and the best way to do that right now, as we all understand, is sometimes virtually, so that's why we wanted to provide this opportunity for our customers and their children to interact with Santa."

Families can sign up by going to scheels.com/santa and sending him a letter. Santa will then send back a letter and a video message inviting your child to the event.

Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is also offering virtual visits with Santa from now until January 7th.