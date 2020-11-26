Thanksgiving travelers try to reach destinations, miss virus

Thanksgiving travel is especially dicey this year as people fearful of rising coronavirus cases and deaths in some parts of the U.S. attempt to social distance while navigating crowds. While flying from Miami to Connecticut, 23-year-old Lexi Cusano said she encountered people passing or standing too close in airport terminals while not wearing masks or wearing them improperly. Johns Hopkins University reports that more than 12.7 million Americans have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic’s start earlier this year, with deaths topping 262,200.