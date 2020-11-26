Thailand approves transfer of 3 Iranians as Australian freed

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai officials say they have approved the transfer back to Tehran of three Iranians who were involved in a botched 2012 bomb plot. The acknowledgement from Thailand on Thursday came as a 33-year-old Australian academic was freed by Iran after she was imprisoned for more than two years on spying charges. Thai officials did not go so far as to call it a prisoner swap or say what involvement Australia may have had in the arrangement. Iranian state TV said Tehran released British-Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for three Iranians held abroad. The Thai deputy attorney general told The Associated Press that Thai authorities have approved the transfer of the prisoners under an agreement between Thailand and Iran.