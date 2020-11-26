Prison sentence for man who threatened Black renters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to charges that he threatened to shoot a Black family for renting a home has been sentenced to more than two years in prison. The U.S. Department of Justice says the prison sentenced handed down to 34-year-old Douglas Matthew Gurkins is followed by three years of supervised release. Court documents said Gurkins drove to the family’s home, yelled racial slurs at them and told them they didn’t belong in the home. According to the documents, Gurkins threatened to shoot the mother and four children and any other Black people who entered the property.