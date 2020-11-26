Injured Packers DL Montravius Adams likely out for season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers reserve defensive lineman Montravius Adams is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a toe injury. The Packers placed Adams on injured reserve Wednesday. The move requires him to sit out at least three games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday he doesn’t expect Adams to return this season. The injury had prevented Adams from playing Sunday in a 34-31 overtime loss at Indianapolis. The 2017 third-round draft pick from Auburn has played in eight games this season and has 11 tackles.