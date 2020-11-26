History of the first Thanksgiving

(WQOW) - In 1863, Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving as a national holiday for the first time. It was meant to be a day to show thanks to God as the Union neared victory in the Civil War. The Pilgrims were not mentioned in Lincoln's declaration, and in the next 150 years, the day would become one of selective remembrance, of the harvest festival in Plymouth Colony centuries earlier.

"The [Pilgrims] figured it was time for them to set a day aside to give thanks to God for their good fortune."

UW-Eau Claire professor of American Indian studies, Robert Bell, said the Pilgrims had come a year before the first Thanksgiving on the Mayflower, making their new home at Plymouth. The first year was hard and many died. All the while, the nearby Native American tribe, the Wampanoag, observed the newcomers, contemplating what to do. They had lost a considerable number of people themselves to disease brought on by Europeans. The next spring, Wapanoag leader Massasoit decided to talk to them with the help of a translator, Squanto.



"Squanto is an interesting person because he had been kidnapped about 20 years earlier and he was sold into slavery in Europe, and ended up in England, and some way or another no one really knows, he did escape and worked his way back to the New England area," Bell said.

With Squanto's help, the Pilgrims and Wampanaog made an agreement to defend one another if they were attacked, and Massasoit sent some of his best farmers to teach the Pilgrims to grow food in the New England soil.

"Basically it's the first treaty between Indians and Europeans," Bell said.

By summers end, the Pilgrims had a successful harvest and were planning on holding a festival as was common for Puritans. However, they didn't invite the Wampanoag to dine with them. That's why, when the Pilgrims fired their guns in celebration of the year's successful harvest, the Wampanoag came running.

Thinking the Pilgrims may be under attack, 90 Wampanoag men gathered to respond to the gunfire, but when they arrived, they found a harvest meal instead. The pilgrims invited them to eat, but made them to bring their own food. The festival was only supposed to be for an afternoon but lasted days. This is the meal that is remembered today.

As the years passed and the English settlers' population grew, they no longer needed the Wampanoag's help, and they began to take their land and forced a conversion to European culture.

"Many Indians will meet on that Thursday," Bell said. "And they will look at it as the beginning of the end for them, and essentially, it was."

Some see Thanksgiving as a day of mourning for the loss of Native American lives and culture.

"The Wampanoag really offered their help and helped these people but they really didn't get anything in return for it," Bell said.

The tradition of Thanksgiving being a day to remember America's early history lives on as we remember the Pilgrims and their struggle to survive, as well as the devastating impact on Native American populations. And we remember a moment, four centuries ago, where the two groups came together for a meal.