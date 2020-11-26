Greece: Turkey still risks EU sanctions over sea dispute

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece says neighbor Turkey has so far refused to take action requested by the European Union to avoid sanctions from the bloc. Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Thursday that an ongoing Turkish maritime survey for gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean had undermined efforts to restart talks aimed at resolving a longstanding dispute over sea boundaries. EU leaders on Dec. 10-11 will meet to discuss a range of issues, including external relations and the ongoing dispute between Turkey and EU member states Greece and Cyprus. Turkey argues that the EU has unfairly sided with Greece and Cyprus in the dispute.