Gra(v)y Turkey Day

Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family from the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team!

Your forecast for Thanksgiving Day is quiet and easy. There's a 100% chance for torrential cheesy potatoes and we are in a high risk category for gravy runoff leading to flooded stuffing.

In all seriousness, forecast high temperatures will be closer to 40 degrees in the afternoon. Pesky cloud cover will hold temperatures a bit cooler, but southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph will help boost our temps.

Wind chills will feel about 5 degrees cooler all day. If you're sitting down for lunch around noon it will be in the mid 30's with overcast conditions. Those waiting till the late afternoon for dinner may get a few peeks of sunshine in the mix.

A gap between a large cyclone to the east and a weaker cold front to our west may bring some clearing this evening, but we won't completely clear until the cold front passes on Black Friday.

Sunshine, highs in the low 30's and gusty winds upwards of 25 mph will come in out of the northwest Friday. We'll warm back up to the mid 40's for Saturday, before an extended period into the 30's will join us heading into December.