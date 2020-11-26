Going hunting? Quiet weather through the end of gun deer season

Happy Thanksgiving! Cloud cover was stubborn across the upper Midwest this Thanksgiving. Persistent thick clouds through the day kept temperatures down in the 30s instead of the 40s today. Despite the gray sky, it stayed dry.

We may see a brief area of lower cloud cover tonight ahead of an approaching cold front. The front is expected to come through the area dry with only a minimal chance for some light flurries, mainly north of Highway 29.

We will see clearing into Friday, although depending on how stubborn the cloud cover is, it may take until Friday afternoon to see a lot of sun. Behind the cold front, temperatures will be comparable to today despite a brighter sky.

Saturday is looking great as well if you're heading into the woods for the tail end of the gun deer season. Temperatures will be warmer Saturday than Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

While Sunday is not expected to be as sunny, it should stay dry. In fact, we are not expecting any significant rain or snow chances through the rest of the upcoming week. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, but near average as we start December and meteorological winter next Tuesday.