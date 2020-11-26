Fire in Indian hospital kills 5 coronavirus patients

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police say a fire in a privately-run hospital treating coronavirus patients in western India has killed at least five of them and injured 28 others. Police say fire engines restricted the blaze to one floor of the hospital and extinguished it in 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is being investigated. The Press Trust of India news agency says the fire started in the intensive care unit of Uday Shivanand Hospital that was treating 33 coronavirus patients. Some of the patients with fire burns were evacuated to another hospital in Rajkot, a city in western Gujarat state. In August, a fire killed eight coronavirus patients in a hospital in Ahmedabad, also in Gujarat.