E. Illinois plays Marquette

Eastern Illinois (0-1) vs. Marquette (1-0)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette faces Eastern Illinois in an early season matchup. Eastern Illinois fell 77-67 at Wisconsin in its last outing. Marquette is coming off a 99-57 win at home over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Illinois went 5-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Panthers gave up 66.7 points per game while scoring 73 per contest. Marquette went 10-2 in non-conference play, averaging 78.8 points and allowing 65.7 per game in the process.

