Azerbaijan slams French Senate’s vote on Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijani officials have criticized a resolution adopted by the French Senate on Wednesday that urges the French government to recognize the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent republic. The resolution, adopted by the Senate on Wednesday, is symbolic and does not mean the French government will recognize a sovereign Nagorno-Karabakh. No U.N. member state recognizes the region, which Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-long conflict over, as independent. Nevertheless, the move elicited outrage in Azerbaijan, which has previously criticized France for taking a “pro-Armenian” stand in the dispute. Officials called the document “a provocation” and have once again accused France of having an “open pro-Armenian position.”