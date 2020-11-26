Angry Trump promises rally in battleground state of Georgia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday renewed baseless claims that “massive fraud” and crooked local officials in battleground states led to his election defeat, and said he’ll go to Georgia for a rally to boost two Republican candidates facing runoff elections that will determine control of the Senate. Trump spoke to reporters at the White House after a Thanksgiving conversation with U.S. military members overseas. It was his first time taking questions since the election. Trump insisted the election has a “long way to go,” even though he lost to President-elect Joe Biden and his campaign have failed to produce evidence of the mass voter fraud it alleges.