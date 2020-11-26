33rd anniversary of Christmas Village in Irvine Park

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The pandemic has cast a dark shadow over many lives, but the colorful lights at Irvine Park will surely brighten your Thanksgiving.

On the opening night of the 33rd anniversary of Christmas Village, lines were blocks long as hundreds drove and walked through the village.

It took about 200 volunteers to get all these beautiful lights and displays ready to go.

Because of the pandemic, activities like "Run for the Lights," Chippewa Valley Newspapers "Walk through the Park," and horse drawn wagon rides are canceled this year.

But, people can still drive or walk through the park with social distancing and masks encouraged.

Earlier Thursday morning, we spoke with a few siblings who said they've been coming to Christmas village for at least 10 years.

"I'm looking forward to Christmas Village because there's a bunch of little pop up things and there's the gingerbread stuff, the lights, the cool statues and the animal enclosures," Tripp Lechleitner said.

"I am looking forward to Christmas Village because it's really fun seeing all the different lights and how everyone contributes to putting up the lights," Makenna Lechleitner said.

Another man said he's been coming with his family for years.

"I like seeing just the community get together and I think still with seeing all the cars, it'll be nice to see. Also, all the work that's put into it, I think it's cool for everybody that puts it together to see everybody come out. So I think that's important, showing your support," Lucas Printz said.

Christmas Village is free, but donations are accepted.

If you missed Thursday night's lights at Irvine Park, don't worry.

The last day to enjoy them is January 1. Park officials are also looking for volunteers to help take the lights down after New Year's.