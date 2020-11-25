What to do if someone’s impersonating a cop

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're worried the person pulling you over isn't a police officer, what should you do? One Clark County resident's experience has led them to ask that question.

They said they were pulled over by two men, one driving a Chevrolet pickup truck and the other driving a Ford Explorer. Although they claimed they were with the Dunn County Warden Service and Clark County Sheriff's Department - they were not.



The real Clark County Sheriff's Department is now investigating the incident, but it has people wondering, what is the right thing to do if something feels off during a traffic stop?



Officer Josh Miller with the Eau Claire Police Department said if you're worried when you're being pulled over, you can wave out the window and put your hazard lights on until you are in a more well lit and populated area. You can also dial 9-1-1 and the dispatch center will confirm that it is a legitimate officer pulling you over.

"Something just doesn't feel right, the uniform is just really kind of different or they're saying things it doesn't seem like a police officer should be saying," said Miller. "Those should be some warning signs and again, just pick up the phone right there and say 'I just want to check that this is legitimate.'"

Miller said no legitimate police officer should have an issue with you doing any of these things.

Click or Tap here to see the full press release regarding the officer imposter incident.