Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of November 25, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points Prv 1. Lakeville South (3) (8-0) 48 1 2. Eden Prairie (1) (7-0) 45 2 3. Rosemount (1) (6-0) 41 3 4. St. Michael-Albertville (6-2) 35 4 5. Blaine (6-1) 31 5 6. Farmington (5-1) 20 T6 7. Shakopee (6-2) 19 8 8. Maple Grove (4-1) 18 T6 9. Totino-Grace (4-2) 6 10 10. East Ridge (4-2) 4 9 (tie) Stillwater (4-3) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Centennial 2, Woodbury 1, Prior Lake 1.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. Moorhead (4) (7-0) 58 2 2. St. Thomas Academy (2) (6-0) 50 1 3. Mankato West (6-0) 48 3 4. Andover (6-0) 45 4 5. Chanhassen (6-0) 38 5 6. Spring Lake Park (6-1) 24 7 7. Mahtomedi (5-1) 23 6 8. Bemidji (5-2) 19 10 9. Rogers (5-2) 14 NR 10. Minneapolis Washburn (6-1) 5 NR

Others receiving votes: Owatonna 3, Rochester Mayo 2, Chaska 1.

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Fridley (5) (7-0) 67 1 2. Rocori (2) (7-0) 65 2 3. Hutchinson (5-2) 48 5 4. Grand Rapids (6-1) 45 3 5. Becker (4-2) 32 9 6. Kasson-Mantorville (5-1) 30 7 7. Willmar (6-2) 19 NR 8. Marshall (5-2) 17 8 9. Princeton (6-1) 16 NR 10. Jordan (4-1) 13 4

Others receiving votes: Orono 10, Holy Angels 9, Detroit Lakes 6, Hermantown 2, Hill-Murray 2, St. Paul Como Park 2, Simley 2.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Annandale (3) (7-0) 64 1 2. Albany (3) (8-0) 62 3 3. Cannon Falls (1) (7-0) 61 2 4. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (6-0) 46 7 5. Waseca (6-1) 41 T5 6. Litchfield (6-1) 29 T8 7. Mora (5-0) 27 T5 8. Pierz (7-1) 26 4 9. Rochester Lourdes (4-1) 10 T8 10. Aitkin (6-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Luverne 6, St. Croix Lutheran 3, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1, Breck 1.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Caledonia (3) (3-0) 47 1 2. Blue Earth Area (2) (7-0) 46 2 3. Barnesville (7-0) 39 3 4. Minneapolis North (6-1) 38 4 5. Morris Area Chokio-Alberta (6-1) 27 6 6. Chatfield (4-1) 20 5 (tie) Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) 20 10 8. Moose Lake-Willow River (3-1) 16 7 9. St. Agnes (5-1) 8 9 10. Redwood Valley (5-2) 4 NR

Others receiving votes: Medford 2, Concordia Academy, Paynesville 2, Pelican Rapids 2, West Central-Ashby 1, Maple River 1.

Class A School Total Points Prv 1. Blooming Prairie (4) (5-0) 40 1 2. Minneota (8-0) 35 3 3. Mayer Lutheran (7-0) 31 4 4. Mahnomen-Waubun (5-0) 30 2 5. Wabasso (6-1) 20 9 6. Murray County Central (6-1) 18 5 7. New York Mills (4-0) 15 8 8. BOLD (5-2) 12 6 9. Breckenridge (6-1) 10 T10 10. Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity (6-1) 9 T10

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points Prv 1. Hills-Beaver Creek (3) (7-0) 39 2 2. Hancock (1) (7-0) 36 3 3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (5-0) 25 5 (tie) Stephen-Argyle (6-0) 25 6 5. Grand Meadow (6-1) 23 1 (tie) Lanesboro (7-1) 23 10 7. Renville County West (6-0) 21 7 8. Win-E-Mac (6-1) 13 9 9. South Ridge (6-1) 7 4 10. Ogilvie (5-1) 4 8

Others receiving votes: Verndale 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 1.