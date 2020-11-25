Vatican: Pope prays for Maradona, fondly recalls meeting him

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis has remembered Diego Maradona in his prayers after learning of the soccer legend’s death. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the pope, after being informed of the death, “thinks back fondly to the times they met in these years and remembers him in prayer.” He said that Francis had also prayed for Maradona in recent days when he learned about his health problems. Vatican News, the Holy See’s media arm, referred to Maradona as the “poet of soccer.” The Argentine-born pope, an avid soccer fan, especially of Argentine team San Lorenzo, met with Maradona at the Vatican in 2014, and again in 2015.