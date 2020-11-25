Teddy Bridgewater’s positivity has helped him persevere

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Before every kickoff Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater takes a moment and says to himself “I’m blessed.” That has been the quarterback’s mentality even before a devastating knee injury in 2016 nearly ended his football career. But the injury and his long road back to becoming an NFL starter has served as a steadfast reminder to never take anything in life for granted — and to keep smiling and to make the most of every moment. Bridgewater returns to Minnesota on Sunday to face the Vikings, the team he was playing for when he suffered a torn ACL and dislocated knee during a non-contact drill in training camp practice.