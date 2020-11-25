Sheriff’s office identifies victim, three arrested in Dunn County homicide investigation

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Office has released the names of three people arrested in connection to a homicide investigation that started last Tuesday, as well as the victim.



Ryan Steinhoff, 37, Chad Turgeson, 37 and Ashley Gunder, 24 have all been taken into custody on charges of first degree intentional homicide and as party to the crime.



Steinhoff and Gunder also have been charged with multiple counts of bail jumping.



It comes after Dunn County sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Dunn to check on the welfare of a man on Nov. 17. When authorities arrived they found an adult white man dead in the home. At the time the identity of the victim was unknown.



One of the suspects was arrested at that residence after deputies arrived. The two others were arrested at a motel later that day.



After an autopsy, the victim was identified as Bruce McGuigan, 37, of Hayward. His cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries.



According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, McGuigan was known by at least one of the suspects, and the incident was not random in nature.



The three suspects are being held at the Dunn County Jail.



The incident is still under investigation. The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-DUNN or investigators at 715-232-1348.