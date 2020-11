MADISON (WQOW) - Nate Reuvers scored 18 points and freshman Ben Carlson added 13 Wednesday as the Wisconsin men's basketball team beat Eastern Illinois 77-67 to open the season.

Reuvers made six of his 10 shots and grabbed a team-high 9 rebounds. D'Mitrik Trice scored 11 points.

Josiah Wallace led Eastern Illinois with 22 points.

Wisconsin will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday night at the Kohl Center.