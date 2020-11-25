Opening weekend gun deer harvest numbers up from 2019

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - It looks like more hunters statewide were able to bag a buck or doe this year during the opening weekend of the nine-day gun deer season.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reports 95,257 deer were harvested by gun and registered during opening weekend this year compared to 93,155 in 2019.

Sales for all deer licenses including gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron are also up this year, totaling 810,233, or a 3.2% increase from this same time last year.

DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor for Eau Claire Jess Carstens said the total harvest numbers will go into the DNR's population estimation formula, which helps County Deer Advisory Councils calculate their harvest quotas for next year's season.

Carstens said the rise in harvest numbers is good for several reasons.

"With that harvest, yes, it ultimately means that there are fewer deer out there to be involved in car deer accidents, fewer deer to damage agricultural crops, fewer deer eating our forest regeneration and things like that," Carstens said.

The Wisconsin DNR also reports female hunters are the largest growing demographic in 2020 with nearly 90,000 women. That's up 9% from last year.