Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled due to burn risk

(WKOW) -- Nearly 1 million Sunbeam six-quart Crock-Pot Pressure Cookers are being recalled due to a burn risk.

Sunbeam says the lid can pop off while cooking if it is not fully locked.

As of right now, Sunbeam has received 99 reports of either 1st or 3rd degree burns due to the malfunction.

The recall affects any Crock-Pots sold between July of 2017 and now. They have date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN engraved on either the bottom of the base or on one prong of the electrical plugs.'

You can request and receive a replacement lid for free.