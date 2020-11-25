Mexico: ‘Mastermind’ of 2019 killings of US citizens nabbed

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s army and federal prosecutors say they have arrested a man the purported mastermind of the killings one year ago of three women and six children from a well-known Mexican-American family, the LeBaróns, on a rural road in the northern state of Sonora. The suspect was identified only by his first name, “Roberto.” The agencies said Wednesday that the suspect was arrested along with two other men near the town of Nuevo Casas Grandes in the northern border state of Chihuahua. Officials say the trio had two rifles, three pistols and marijuana in their vehicle. A total of 17 suspects have now been arrested in the November 2019 ambush killings.