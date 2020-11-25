Leading Saudi women’s activist referred to terrorism court

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A leading Saudi women’s rights activist who’s been imprisoned for 2 1/2 years and drawn attention to the kingdom’s hard limits on dissent will be tried by a court established to oversee terrorism cases. That’s according to her family Wednesday. The referral of Loujain al-Hathloul’s case to the Specialized Criminal Court is a setback for efforts to push for her swift release. The court is notorious for its secretive nature. Her family said the 31-year-old activist’s case was being transferred to the Specialized Criminal Court due to a “lack of jurisdiction” by Riyadh’s criminal court, where her trial had been suspended for months.