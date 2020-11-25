Hong Kong leader lauds new security law despite criticism

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has lauded the city’s new national security law as “remarkably effective in restoring stability,” despite criticism that it is severely narrowing the space for free speech and political opposition in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Lam said in her annual policy address Wednesday that the law had prevented a return of political unrest and that bringing normalcy back to the political system is an urgent priority. Beijing imposed the security law on Hong Kong in June, aiming to crack down on dissent following months of anti-government protests in the city that at times descended into violence.