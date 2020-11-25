Home nurse, 64, dies saving paraplegic patient from fire

DELHI, La. (AP) — The Louisiana state fire marshal says a 64-year-old home nurse has died saving her 71-year-old paraplegic patient from a fire. A news release says the homeowner told investigators Gwendolyn Theus tried to wheel her bed out of her room and was trying to push her out of a window when smoke overpowered the nurse. Firefighters pulled both women from the bedroom and administered CPR to them. The older woman was airlifted from her home in Delhi to a burn unit in Mississippi. Fire Marshal Butch Browning says she’s expected to recover.