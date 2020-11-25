Estimated date of COVID-19 vaccine distribution still unknown

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - As COVID-19 continues to take the lives of our friends, family and neighbors, some people are wondering if a vaccine is on the horizon.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese said she has not received confirmation from the state on when vaccines would arrive or be available.

Giese said the first round would likely go to healthcare workers first.

She added the vaccine would need to be in cold storage, and only certain places can house that volume of vaccine at a low temperature.

She also said health officials will continue to be transparent about vaccine distribution.

"Again, it will be a tiered approach," said Giese. "We don't expect vaccines to be available to the general public for quite some time unfortunately. It will take a while for production of a safe and effective vaccine to be available at the volume needed to vaccinate all residents in Eau Claire County as well as every place across the nation."

Earlier in November, officials from Marathon County Emergency Management announced they have a freezer truck or "mobile morgue" on standby in case of the worst.

Giese said Eau Claire County does not need one at this time, but the county does have a mortuary plan for disasters.