Eau Claire book drive aims to give local kids the gift of reading this Christmas

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local organization has a simple goal this holiday season - for every child to receive a book for Christmas.

The Give a Kid a Book program ran by the L.E. Phillips Public Library donates more than 4,000 books a year to get distributed as gifts through a number of community organizations such as Beacon House, the Boys and Girls Club and Community Table, and there are several ways you can help.



You can drop off unwrapped children's books at the Volume One Local Store, donate a monetary donation through check or online, or participate in the Book-A-Million holiday book drive.



Organizers ask for the books to be new or gently used, and can be appropriate for kids of any age, from babies to high schoolers.



For more information, click or tap here.