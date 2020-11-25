Dry and quiet for Turkey Day

It was another gray day across western Wisconsin. We won't see much change overnight.



Clouds will linger with a chance for patchy fog to redevelop, although it likely won't be as dense or widespread as last night. Temperatures will fall into the lower 30s.



For Thanksgiving, we can expect a gray start to the day, but we could see some peeks of sun through the afternoon. It will be a dry holiday and we won't have to worry about rain, snow or messy roads.

Temperatures will be above average in the low to mid 40s across the area. Better chances to see sunshine arrive late in the week for Friday and into the first half of the weekend.



While there will be a few weak disturbances that move through during the next week, most are expected to come through without rain or snow, and the only impact they will cause for us is a brief drop in temperature.