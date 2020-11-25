DNR officials remind hunters to look out for elk after two accidental harvests

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - We're about halfway into the gun deer season here in Wisconsin, and DNR officials are asking hunters to double check that their aim is on a deer, not an elk.



DNR public information officer Molly Meister says two elk were mistakenly harvested during opening weekend.



According to the DNR, about 400 elk roam Wisconsin, including in Rusk, Sawyer, Bayfield, Price and Ashland counties, and may wander into popular hunting areas.



Officials say to look out for some main differences between elk and deer, stressing that elk are typically larger, have tall, sweeping antlers, darker necks and don't have the characteristic white markings of whitetail deer.



The DNR also has a comparison guide to help hunters make the right call.