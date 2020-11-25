Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…Barron, Rusk, Dunn, Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

