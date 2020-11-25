Cloudy and gray for Turkey Day prep

It's the perfect day to prep the turkey, mash the potatoes, mix up the stuffing and set the jello.

A large sheet of stratus clouds will keep the Chippewa Valley under the rug Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will stall out in the upper 30s. Winds will funnel in from the north at 5 to 10 mph which will hold wind chills roughly 5 degrees colder.

A large low pressure system will swing through the Ohio River Valley and eventually head towards the northeastern US for Thanksgiving Day. Southern portions of Wisconsin will get clipped with light rain Wednesday afternoon. We can't rule out some patchy mist/drizzle through the afternoon in the valley.

High pressure will follow a warm front heading into Turkey Day. This will pump temperatures up into the mid 40's for Thanksgiving dinner. The thick cloud layer shall clear and give way to some sunshine, too.

There aren't any chances for rain or snow into the weekend until late Sunday and into Monday morning. Meteorological Winter starts Tuesday and it will start a bit chilly.