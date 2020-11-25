Carr scores 35 points, leads Minnesota over Green Bay 99-69

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Marcus Carr matched a career high with 35 points and Minnesota cruised to a 99-69 victory over Green Bay in a basketball season opener. Both Gach, who played at high school basketball about 100 miles south of Minnesota’s campus, added 14 points in his debut for his home-state team after transferring from Utah. Fifth-year senior Eric Curry started at forward for the Gophers, his first action in 21 months after missing last season with the second major knee injury of his career. He totaled 15 minutes and four points. Amari Davis scored 17 points to lead Green Bay.