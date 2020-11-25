A migrant’s odyssey from boat to COVID nursing job in Spain

BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Mbaye Babacar Diouf’s life as a migrant in Europe took a turn for the better when he was adopted in Spain at the age of 28. That enabled him to pay his debts to human traffickers, study nursing and find a job at a Spanish hospital. Now he’s giving back to the community. In a Bilbao hospital he cares for COVID-19 patients. And through his own non-profit, he stresses the power of education and self-advancement. He also wants African youngsters to understand that there is no panacea to be found in Europe if the price to pay is drowning at sea or living forever in the shadows of society.