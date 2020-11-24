Wisconsin-Minnesota football game canceled

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Badgers will keep the axe, but are now ineligible for this year's Big Ten Championship game.

The University of Minnesota football team announced Tuesday it has paused team activities as it responds to multiple positive COVID-19 cases in the program.

Saturday's game, the battle for Paul Bunyan's axe, will not be played and will not be rescheduled. The game will be ruled a no contest.

Wisconsin has now had three games canceled (Nebraska and Purdue), so it is no longer eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Northwestern leads the Big Ten West after beating Wisconsin last Saturday.

Nine Minnesota student-athletes and six staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last five days. There were additional presumptive positive tests Tuesday, the school said.

The decision to pause football activities at Minnesota was made by Director of Athletics Mark Coyle, President Joan Gabel and Gopher Athletics' Medical Director Dr. Brad Nelson after consulting with the Big Ten Conference.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff has always been our main priority," Coyle said in a release. "We have experienced an increase in positive cases recently and have made the responsible decision to pause team activities. We will continue to rely on the guidance of our medical experts as we navigate the next several days. We are doing everything we possibly can to miss the fewest amount of days possible. Our goal is to be healthy enough and ready to compete on December 5 against Northwestern."