Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 3:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* WHAT…Wet snow. 2 to 4 inches of accumulation. Locally higher

possible.

* WHERE…Jackson County.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&