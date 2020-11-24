Volunteers prep Thanksgiving meals for the community

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's about time to start prepping for your holiday feast, and local volunteers are doing just that to help serve the community.

Several volunteers for Hope Gospel Mission began prepping meals for the organization's annual Thanksgiving community dinner. They prepped all the essential Thanksgiving foods, like turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and of course pumpkin pie.

One volunteer says she had never volunteered for Hope Gospel Mission before today, but drove from north of Cadott to help feed hungry community members.

"I come a long way just to get over here, and I really don't care because it's helping other people out, and I love people," said Linda Balts, a volunteer at Hope Gospel Mission.

Hope Gospel Mission is holding a curbside pickup community Thanksgiving Dinner this Thursday at it's Hope Renewal Center for Men in Eau Claire. The event will run from 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m., and mission officials say they should have enough food to provide roughly 500 meals.