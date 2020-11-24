Steel season paused through end of 2020

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Steel's season has been put on ice.

The team announced Tuesday the 2020-21 season has been suspended until December 31 due to schedule complications associated with the most recent public health order issued by the state of Minnesota.

In a release, the Steel said it is trying to return to the ice as soon as posible.

The Steel was scheduled to play at the Minnesota Magicians on Wednesday and at the Janesville Jets on Friday before returning home on Saturday.

Chippewa has played four games this season, all at home against Kenai River.

View the Steel's full schedule here

The postponed Midwest Division games will be rescheduled for later in the season.

Single-game ticket holders that purchased tickets for postponed games in November and December will receive a full refund via the point of sale in 5-7 days.