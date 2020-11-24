Sandwiched between two winter storms

Our pre-Thanksgiving winter storm in Wisconsin was nicer to us this year. The latest forecast still suggest snow with a frozen mix, but the impacts will be much less for us than for other Wisconsinites.

Tuesday will start cold and cloudy. Temperatures started near or above freezing and they will continue to climb above that mark throughout the day. Highs will get into the mid to upper 30's. This is helpful in reducing the impacts from the incoming snow.

Two separate systems are producing a messy mix across the upper Midwest, but the Chippewa Valley is stuck in between. Light snowfall will be possible at any given time throughout the first half of your Tuesday.

Hence, a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Jackson county and south-central Wisconsin until 12 pm. This is for lowered visibility and slippery roads conditions due to snow covered roads.

As temperatures warm up through the lunch hour, we'll see a transition from light snow to a mix, and eventually light rain through the evening commute.

The light rain will eventually turn back to a light mix into the overnight, but the system will be drying out leaving us with a cloudy start to Wednesday.

Snowfall totals will range from a trace to an inch across most of the valley, with a very tight gradient only a county wide from the areas that could see 1 to 4 inches.

A second system will swing through southern Wisconsin Wednesday bringing more light rain. But, high pressure will slowly clear us out into Thanksgiving Day where temperatures could approach 50 degrees.