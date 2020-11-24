Packers’ Valdes-Scantling ready to bounce back after fumble

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants to make sure his costly fumble in an overtime loss to Indianapolis doesn’t ruin the breakthrough season he’s been putting together. The third-year pro will try to bounce back Sunday night when the NFC North-leading Packers host the Chicago Bears. Valdes-Scantling says he received some death threats on social media Sunday after his fumble led to the game-deciding field goal in Green Bay’s 34-31 loss. Valdes-Scantling had been having a productive game until that turnover.