Niger’s former President Mamadou Tandja dies at age 82

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s government says former President Mamadou Tandja has died. He was 82. Tandja was elected to lead Niger twice from 1999 to 2010, but was eventually overthrown in a coup d’etat after trying to change the constitution to extend his grip on power. Niger’s government announced three days of national mourning for the former leader of the West African nation. It says Tandja died Tuesday but hasn’t reported a cause of death.