(WQOW) - It's a new era for Wisconsin high school basketball.

No opening tip. No postgame handshakes. Masks on all the time.

A handful of Chippewa Valley teams opened their seasons on Tuesday:

Fall Creek 54, Elk Mound 42

Eleva-Strum 62, Augusta 52

Stanley-Boyd 55, Ladysmith 43

Durand 46, Regis 31

Ellsworth 79, Prescott 75