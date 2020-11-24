New app helps Chippewa Falls students get essential items

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- A new partnership with the school district is aiming to help Chippewa Falls students and families get the essentials they need this holiday season, and beyond.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District partnered with Purposity, an app designed to provide community members with various essential items. Students can request items they need, like hygiene products or winter clothes for example, and district officials will list them on the app. From there, followers from the community can purchase those items from Amazon, and have them shipped directly to the school.

Organizers say now is a crucial time to support district families.

"We are learning new ways to be at home with our family members, and I think it's bringing out a whole new list of needs," said Jamie Ganske, director of mental health and resiliency for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District. "To be able to communicate that to eachother in an easier way, and make our needs be abl to be met through this app, I think it's just a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together."

The app has been launched, but the district needs 250 followers to begin accepting needs, and they are currently less than 100 followers away. Until the 250 follower goal is reached, the app will show that there are no needs available, and once the goal is reached, they will show up.

The Purposity app is available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.