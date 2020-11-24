Mayo Clinic officials expecting a post-Thanksgiving COVID-19 surge

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As News 18 has reported, Mayo Clinic hospitals are at 100% capacity, and while new data shows slight improvements in their efforts to stem the spread, after Thanksgiving, it may only get worse.

Mayo Clinic health officials say they've seen a slight decrease in COVID-19 positivity rates across most Midwest regions, including northwest Wisconsin, where that rate has dipped below 20% for the first time in weeks. However, officials say they expect another surge in hospitalizations after this week, and are pleading for the public to make safe decisions.

"We are all planning and are ready for a surge that we anticipate two weeks after Thanksgiving after all of the gatherings and traveling," said Amy Williams, executive dean of Mayo Clinic practice. "Please were your mask, social distance; hand hygiene, it is key."

Williams says more employees have returned to work after quarantining, but staffing remains an issue, with close to 3% of all Mayo employees out of work.

As of Tuesday, Mayo reported 84 COVID-19 hospitalizations in it's northwest Wisconsin hospitals, with 11 patients in intensive care units.