Locals want Syrians evicted from Lebanese town after killing

BEIRUT (AP) — Locals in a northern Lebanese town have called on authorities to evict all Syrians from the area after a Syrian citizen allegedly shot dead a local in a personal dispute. The Lebanese army said that as of Monday night, troops had begun conducting patrols in the Christian mountain resort of Bcharre, adding that the alleged killer surrendered to security forces and an investigation has started. Tensions are common in Lebanon between locals and Syrian refugees who have fled war in their country. Lebanon at one point was hosting refugees equaling nearly a quarter of its population of 5 million.