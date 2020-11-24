Judge files charges against 2 over Lebanon port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese prosecutor has filed charges against current and former customs officials over the massive blast at Beirut’s port in August. They include the former customs chief who was reportedly the point man for the militant Hezbollah group at the facility. State prosecutor Ghassan Khoury charged the two men Tuesday, according to state-run National News Agency. The report did not reveal the charges or give additional details. Moussa Hazimeh was Beirut customs chief when nearly 3,000 tons of highly explosive fertilizer were stored there more than six years ago.