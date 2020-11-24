Jefferson Award Winner: Randy Lundblad

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Feed My People Food Bank couldn't carry out its mission without its volunteers. One of those volunteers is this month's Jefferson Award Winner.

"When I got out of the Army in the early 70s, I started a career with the Veterans Administration in Cleveland," said Randy Lundblad. "And I worked in the area of counseling and vocational rehabilitation with disabled veterans."

Lundblad provided that service for over 35 years, up until his retirement in 2007. However, the power of service had him hooked.

"I had this desire to give something back," said Lundblad.

It began through St. Johns Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, where Lundblad and his wife have been longtime members.

"St. Johns has been a long time supporter of Feed My People," said Lundblad.

St. Johns, alongside several other churches, would collect food from members and deliver the donations to the food bank. The program is called Load a Truck Sunday.

"So I volunteered to work in a warehouse to collect this food," said Lundblad.

However, he wanted to take his service to the next level, and inquired about volunteering at the food bank.

"It's a mission that I fully support."

The organization took him in with open arms.

"That was the start and I've been involved ever since."

You could compare Randy's service to "everything but the kitchen sink."

"I've loaded trucks, unloaded trucks, been involved in inventory control," said Lundblad.

The list goes on and on, but right now, he has taken his volunteer work outdoors, directing traffic for the food bank, which has offered a drive-thru pantry during the pandemic.

"You know I've always wanted to be a traffic cop and this is my opportunity to fulfill that," said Lundblad.

Randy said overall, it's proud work.

"I've gotten to know a lot of the people coming through, just by sight and we recognize each other. There are some people who want to talk, and they are very grateful. The people drive through here, you can just tell, they are mouthing 'thank you, thank you, thank you,'" said Lundblad.

He also admires what he calls a dedicated hardworking staff at Feed My People Food Bank.

"It's enriched my life, being involved here."

You can find a full schedule for the food bank's pop-up pantry here.